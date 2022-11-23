Body found inside burned car in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found in a burned car in North Portland early Wednesday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at 6635 North Baltimore. Crews arrived to the scene and found a fully-involved vehicle fire next to a commercial building. PF&R said there was no fire extension or damage to the building.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a body inside the car. The person found dead has not yet been identified.

PF&R Investigators, as well as PPB detectives, responded and and an investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

