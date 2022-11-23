First Alert: King Tides and possible sneaker waves on the Oregon coast this Thanksgiving

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Scientists at the National Weather Service have a warning for people who plan to enjoy the Oregon coastline this Thanksgiving holiday.

NWS has forecasted King Tides on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

King Tides are the highest that the ocean will be in a given year and occur when the moon, sun, and Earth are the closest together and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest.

NWS tweeted that sneaker waves could be associated with the King Tides this weekend.

SEE ALSO: The First Alert 7 day forecast

Sneaker waves are an unscientific term for unusually large coastal waves that can happen without warning and “sneak up” on unsuspecting beachgoers.

The unpredictability of sneaker waves and their tendency to arrive suddenly during calm conditions can catch people off guard and sweep them out to sea.

The NWS recommends the following if you do plan to enjoy one of Oregon’s coastal beaches this weekend:

Stay alert

Keep children close and away from the surf zone

Keep off rocks and logs near the surf zone

Download the FREE FOX 12 Weather app for Android

Download the FREE FOX 12 Weather app for Apple

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.