First Alert: King Tides and possible sneaker waves on the Oregon coast this Thanksgiving

In this Jan. 11, 2020 photo heavy surf surrounds the legs of a bridge as an extreme high tide...
In this Jan. 11, 2020 photo heavy surf surrounds the legs of a bridge as an extreme high tide rolls into the harbor in Depoe Bay, Ore. during a so-called "king tide" that coincided with a big winter storm. Amateur scientists are whipping out their smartphones to document the effects of extreme high tides on shore lines from the United States to New Zealand, and by doing so are helping better predict what rising sea levels due to climate change will mean for coastal communities around the world.((AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus))
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:36 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Scientists at the National Weather Service have a warning for people who plan to enjoy the Oregon coastline this Thanksgiving holiday.

NWS has forecasted King Tides on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

HERE: Listen to the latest episode of the FOX 12 Weather podcast

King Tides are the highest that the ocean will be in a given year and occur when the moon, sun, and Earth are the closest together and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest.

NWS tweeted that sneaker waves could be associated with the King Tides this weekend.

SEE ALSO: The First Alert 7 day forecast

Sneaker waves are an unscientific term for unusually large coastal waves that can happen without warning and “sneak up” on unsuspecting beachgoers.

The unpredictability of sneaker waves and their tendency to arrive suddenly during calm conditions can catch people off guard and sweep them out to sea.

The NWS recommends the following if you do plan to enjoy one of Oregon’s coastal beaches this weekend:

  • Stay alert
  • Keep children close and away from the surf zone
  • Keep off rocks and logs near the surf zone

Download the FREE FOX 12 Weather app for Android

Download the FREE FOX 12 Weather app for Apple

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Windows boarded up at the Adidas headquarters in North Portland.
Police: Vandals smash 50 windows at Adidas headquarters in N. Portland
Hillsboro police have closed part of SE 10th Ave. for an investigation on Saturday morning.
Man arrested in connection with deadly Hillsboro shooting
Burned car found in North Portland
Body found inside burned car in N. Portland
Hawley Buxton Hall at OSU
Prop gun triggers ‘active threat situation’ at Oregon State University