Foggy Morning, Partly Sunny Afternoon

Happy Thanksgiving eve! We are off to a foggy start for most of the valley this morning. Look for fog to slowly clear to a partly sunny afternoon with a high of 53. Thanksgiving day is still looking nice with some morning fog possible, then mostly sunny with a high of 58. Friday starts off mostly dry, showers will arrive by late morning to early afternoon, high 52.

Saturday, fog to sun, high 50. Sunday is looking pretty rainy and cooler, high of only 46. Hit and miss showers on Monday, high 44. Tuesday brings a partly sunny start and rain returning in the afternoon, high 42.

