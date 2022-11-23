Frozen embryos born to Vancouver family 30 years later

By CNN Newsource staff and Drew Marine
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:19 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Newborns Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway are already pretty famous. They were born from embryos frozen 30 years ago.

The Nation Embryo Donation Center said that makes them the new record holders.

The previous longest-frozen embryo resulting in birth was about 27 years old.

SEE ALSO: Christmas begins at Pittock Mansion

The twins were born to Rachel and Philip Ridgeway, who live in Vancouver.

Rachel Ridgeway said she and her husband thought embryo adoption was something they would want to do when they heard about it.

“Going into this process, we wanted to choose children that in our eyes were the most unwanted, the most needy, the ones in a lot of ways that have been overlooked,” Rachel Ridgeway said.

As if Lydia and Timothy’s births weren’t special enough, they were also born on Halloween.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Frozen embryos born to Vancouver family 30 years later
Bicyclist hit by a van in southeast Portland on the way to honor road victims, feels lucky to be alive
Bicyclist hit by a van in southeast Portland on the way to honor road victims, feels lucky to...
Bicyclist hit by a van in southeast Portland on the way to honor road victims, feels lucky to be alive
Multnomah County DA says public defender shortage is ‘an urgent threat to public safety’