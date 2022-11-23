Images of Portland transit stabbing suspect released, police ask for help

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking people to help them identify a man suspected of a Hollywood Transit Center stabbing in October, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Transit Police Division on Wednesday.

On Oct. 20 at about midnight, a man stabbed a person in the chest in on the MAX platform and then ran away in an unknown direction.

Suspect description:

Is about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 155 pounds.

Likely in his 20s.

Has a tattoo of a “bio-hazard” symbol on the outside of his left forearm, just below his elbow.

The suspect was wearing a gray beanie, green t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and gray and white high-top shoes similar to “Vans” shoes during the attack.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to call 503-962-7566 or email Sgt. Lance Hemsworth at lance.hemsworth@portofportland.com. Reference case #22-800751.

