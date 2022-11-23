Man arrested in connection with deadly Hillsboro shooting

Hillsboro police have closed part of SE 10th Ave. for an investigation on Saturday morning.
Hillsboro police have closed part of SE 10th Ave. for an investigation on Saturday morning.(Hillsboro Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:24 AM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Hillsboro earlier this month.

Police said Franciso Rafael Vasquez-Gomez, of Cornelius, was arrested near Forest Grove on Tuesday night. He was booked into the Washington County Jail for second-degree murder in connection with the death of 32-year-old Erick Alcantar Vega.

SEE ALSO: Body found inside burned car in N. Portland

In the early morning hours of Nov. 12, Vega was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside the Dunes Motel, near Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Walnut Street. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but Vega died at the scene.

Police have not released any other details about the shooting, include how they identified Vasquez-Gomez as the suspect in the shooting.

Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Forest Grove Police Department, Cornelius Police Department, and the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team were involved in Vasquez-Gomez’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Burned car found in North Portland
Body found inside burned car in N. Portland
Hawley Buxton Hall at OSU
Prop gun triggers ‘active threat situation’ at Oregon State University
Man arrested in Grants Pass after firing gun near schools
Albany man creates 'Sleep Trailers' as one solution to homelessness
Albany man’s dream to help houseless takes shape with ‘Sleep Trailers’