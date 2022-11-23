Man arrested in Grants Pass after firing gun near schools

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly firing a gun during a dispute, according to the Grants Pass Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Southeast Portola Drive to a call about a man with a gun. The man, 22-year-old Seth Fox, was reportedly demanding the return of a car that had been sold. He then allegedly fired his gun and drove off in the car. No one was injured.

Two nearby schools, Gladiola High School and Riverside Elementary School, were secured until officers determined there was no longer a threat, according to GPPD.

Officers found Fox shortly after and arrested him. He was booked into the Josephine County Jail on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

GPPD said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact the Grants Pass Police Department at 541-450-6260 and reference case #22-51071.

