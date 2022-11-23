Man charged with attacking Oregon Democrat’s HQ ordered to pay nearly $50k

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man charged with rioting and criminal mischief will pay nearly $50,000 after pleading guilty to his charges.

The announcement came Wednesday afternoon from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s Office says 33-year-old Darrell Anthony Kimberlin was charged following a Jan. 2020 incident where Kimberlin was caught vandalizing the Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters, breaking windows and tagging the building with spray paint.

In a second incident from Feb. 2021, Kimberlin was reportedly caught vandalizing a Chipotle, Umpqua Bank and property belonging to Arcadia Security.

“Kimberlin’s extremist political views fueled him to commit crimes,” said D.A. Office spokesperson Elisabeth Shepard. “Those crimes landed him with a bill to pay back the very institutions his ideology decries. There is a bright line between freedom of speech and criminal intent. Kimberlin’s actions were on the wrong side of that line, and now he’ll face the consequences.”

Restitution owed by Kimberlin breaks down into the following:

The Democratic Party of Oregon - $11,842.14

Umpqua Bank - $23,751

Chipotle - $7,282

Arcadia Security - $6,880.60

In total Kimberlin will be required to pay $49,755.74, as well as serve 18 months of probation.

