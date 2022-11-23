Police: Vandals smash 50 windows at Adidas headquarters in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A group of people vandalized the Adidas’ headquarters in North Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

According to police, nine people wearing ski goggles and masks smashed windows and doors on the Adidas campus on North Greeley Avenue at about 1:48 a.m. on Nov. 20. Blue paint was also splattered around campus.

Police said a total of 50 large windows and doors were broken.

Officers, along with the Air Support Unit, checked the area but were not able to locate the suspects.

FOX 12 reached out to Adidas for comment after the vandalized. The sportswear company sent the following statement:

“Unfortunately, there was vandalism at our North America HQ in Portland, Oregon over the weekend. The Portland Police Department was called to investigate. adidas condemns this violence. adidas was not involved in the decision to award the World Cup to Qatar. We have been engaged with FIFA and other critical stakeholders, including the Qatari government and international human rights and labor advocacy groups, to improve the human rights situation for migrant workers. Additionally, we have strongly advocated for unrestricted access for all visitors regardless of nationality, religion, sexual orientation or ethnic background.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism should contact Portland police and reference case number 22-309535.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.