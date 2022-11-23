Portland White Stag’s nose turns red tonight, ushering in the holidays

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In a tradition that dates back to 1959, the White Stag on Old Town’s Portland sign will turn red tonight to usher in the holidays.

Traditionally, the nose on the stag turns red around 4 p.m. on the day before Thanksgiving. This year is no different.

The “Portland Oregon” sign has gone through several looks over the years.

Originally built for the White Satin Sugar Company in 1940, the signature reindeer wasn’t installed until 1957 when the building was purchased by the clothing company White Stag.

The company decided to add the red rose in 1959 thanks to a suggestion from the wife of one of White Stag’s owners.

The Naito family bought the building the sign is perched on in 1978, and in 1997 changed it to read “Made in Oregon” after one of their businesses.

The city took possession of the sign in November 2010 changing it to its current form: Portland Oregon Old Town.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.