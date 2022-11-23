Portland woman wanted for Clackamas Co. school thefts, Multnomah Co. burglary

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 44-year-old Portland woman is wanted in connection with four thefts that happened in Clackamas County schools, as well as a prior warrant from Multnomah County, according to the Clackamas County Sherriff’s Office.

According to police, between Nov. 9 and 14, Sarah Rebecca Salo allegedly walked into four schools during school hours and said she wanted to enroll a child as a student.

Then, she asked to use a restroom and allegedly walked into empty rooms and stole items from staff member’s wallets and purses.

Salo is suspected of stealing from staff at these schools:

West Linn High School (Nov. 9)

Alder Creek Middle School in Clackamas (Nov. 9)

Meridian Creek Middle School in Wilsonville (Nov. 14)

Willamette Primary School in West Linn (Nov. 14)

Salo is also wanted by Multnomah County for burglary and “similar thefts,” police said. (Portland Police Bureau, case number 22-025956.)

Anyone with information on where Salo is or these thefts is asked to call 503-723-4949, and reference CCSO case number 22-025953.

