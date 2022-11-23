Portland woman wanted for Clackamas Co. school thefts, Multnomah Co. burglary

Portland woman wanted for Clackamas Co. school thefts, Multnomah Co. burglary
Portland woman wanted for Clackamas Co. school thefts, Multnomah Co. burglary(Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:02 PM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 44-year-old Portland woman is wanted in connection with four thefts that happened in Clackamas County schools, as well as a prior warrant from Multnomah County, according to the Clackamas County Sherriff’s Office.

According to police, between Nov. 9 and 14, Sarah Rebecca Salo allegedly walked into four schools during school hours and said she wanted to enroll a child as a student.

SEE ALSO: Police: Vandals smash 50 windows at Adidas headquarters in N. Portland

Then, she asked to use a restroom and allegedly walked into empty rooms and stole items from staff member’s wallets and purses.

Salo is suspected of stealing from staff at these schools:

  • West Linn High School (Nov. 9)
  • Alder Creek Middle School in Clackamas (Nov. 9)
  • Meridian Creek Middle School in Wilsonville (Nov. 14)
  • Willamette Primary School in West Linn (Nov. 14)

SEE ALSO: Images of Portland transit stabbing suspect released, police ask for help

Salo is also wanted by Multnomah County for burglary and “similar thefts,” police said. (Portland Police Bureau, case number 22-025956.)

Anyone with information on where Salo is or these thefts is asked to call 503-723-4949, and reference CCSO case number 22-025953.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Man charged with attacking Oregon Democrat’s HQ ordered to pay nearly $50k
In a tradition that dates back to 1959, the White Stag on Old Town’s Portland sign will turn...
Portland White Stag’s nose turns red tonight, ushering in the holidays
Images of Portland transit stabbing suspect released, police ask for help
Images of Portland transit stabbing suspect released, police ask for help
Images of Portland transit stabbing suspect released, police ask for help
Images of Portland transit stabbing suspect released, police ask for help