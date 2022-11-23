Prop gun triggers ‘active threat situation’ at Oregon State University

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A prop gun mistaken for a real firearm triggered an “active threat situation’ on the campus of Oregon State University on Tuesday night.

A tweet sent out by the university at 8:39 p.m. told people to stay inside and wait for further instructions in Buxton and Hawley Hall. The tweet also instructed people to call 911 if they were injured.

SEE ALSO: Man arrested in Grants Pass after firing gun near schools

A short time later, officers arrived at the dorm and determined it was an art prop and not a real gun.

OSU tweeted that officers reviewed surveillance video that confirmed the gun looked real.

determined there was no threat and an “all clear” message was issued to the university community at 8:42.

We encourage and appreciate hearing about anything concerning on our campus. A reminder we are here for you 24 hours a day. 4/ — Oregon State Public Safety (@OSUPublicSafety) November 23, 2022

Once officers finished their investigation and concluded there was no threat, an “all clear” message was issued to the university community at 8:42 p.m.

In a safety notice later released by OSU, college officials expressed gratitude for the person who immediately alerted OSU’s campus police department.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.