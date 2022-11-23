Roseburg man stabbed, injured

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was stabbed in Roseburg early Tuesday morning after an altercation, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call just after midnight about a man who stabbed another man in a house on the 3000 block of Joseph Street. The caller said the suspect ran off.

The victim, 51-year-old Raymond Latre was stabbed in the lower abdomen by a man he knew. Latre was taken to the hospital and had emergency surgery. DCSO said he is now in stable condition.

DCSO said there is no ongoing threat to public safety but the investigation is ongoing. They ask anyone with information to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471, and reference case #22-4870.

