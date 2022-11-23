What to expect if you’re traveling this Thanksgiving in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The holidays are the busiest time of year to travel and with Thanksgiving just two days away, people are getting ready to hit the road.

Gas prices are dropping all over the country, some to less than $4 a gallon. The national average for regular gas is $3.64 a gallon. The average in Oregon is $4.60, nearly a dollar more than last year around this time. However, there are some gas stations that have dropped significantly. At a Fred Meyer in Beaverton, regular gas costs $3.99 a gallon and at Costco, it’s $3.89.

“We are driving to the coast this weekend.” Says Oregonian, Jamie McGuire. “It’s always nice to see, We have the holidays and birthdays are coming up right now so it’s an added bonus to have a little extra cash in the pocket.”

The roads may be busy, but so will the airport. United Airlines says this year, Thanksgiving travel is up 12% nationally, reaching similar numbers saw in 2019, Pre-COVID.

PDX says their holiday travel starts the weekend before Thanksgiving because kids are let out of school early.

“There’s about a 10-day period We call it “Thanksgiving Holiday Travel.” Half a million people in that time,” says Kama Simonds, Spokesperson for PDX.

It’s important to get to the airport early because finding parking, checking in a bag, and getting through TSA can take extra time.

“It was quite easy Because everything you do online,” says traveler, Andrew Pollin. “I have expedited TSA luckily so normally you just go right through and it’s not really a problem.”

And if your flight takes off early in the morning, you could see the longest lines at security and the gate. Simonds recommends getting you to the airport two hours in advance if your flight leaves between 5-9 AM.

Fox 12 used ‘My TSA’ app to see what the wait times were to get through security. On Tuesday, the TSA wait time was about 25 minutes at 6 AM and 3 PM. On Wednesday, expected TSA wait times went up to about 40 minutes at 6 AM and 7 AM.

Fox 12 also used the ‘PDX parking Shuttle’ App that gives current airport shuttle wait times an app. On Tuesday, the longest wait time for a shuttle, was 33 minutes at noon. And the self-parking is about half full.

“It was hectic. A lot of people out there, a lot of cars. Did a couple loops around the block, but we finally found one,” says traveler, Michael Lloid.

PDX says, the busiest day of travel will be Sunday when people return home.

