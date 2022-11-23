Woman hit, killed by train in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was struck and killed by a train in Salem on Tuesday, according to the Salem Police Department.

Salem Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Bill Frey Drive Northeast on November 22, shortly after 6:00 p.m., after receiving a call about a person struck by a passenger train traveling through the city.

Officers learned the Amtrak engineer sounded the horn when a woman was spotted sitting on the tracks. The woman, identified as Judith Araceli Mojica Abarca of Salem, 47, stood up, however, not in sufficient time to avoid being struck by the fast-moving train.

Abarca was pronounced deceased at the scene.

