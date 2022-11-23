Woman hit, killed by train in Salem

File: A train sits on tracks next to Bill Frey Drive in Salem, Oregon.
File: A train sits on tracks next to Bill Frey Drive in Salem, Oregon.(Google)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:44 AM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was struck and killed by a train in Salem on Tuesday, according to the Salem Police Department.

Salem Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Bill Frey Drive Northeast on November 22, shortly after 6:00 p.m., after receiving a call about a person struck by a passenger train traveling through the city.

SEE ALSO: Bicyclist hit by a van in SE Portland feels lucky to be alive

Officers learned the Amtrak engineer sounded the horn when a woman was spotted sitting on the tracks. The woman, identified as Judith Araceli Mojica Abarca of Salem, 47, stood up, however, not in sufficient time to avoid being struck by the fast-moving train.

SEE ALSO: Driver crashes into 3 cars in Gresham

Abarca was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Albany man creates 'Sleep Trailers' as one solution to homelessness
Albany man’s dream to help houseless takes shape with ‘Sleep Trailers’
Police Lights
23-year-old man dies in head-on crash in Eugene
PDX Free Little Art Gallery
PDX Free Little Art Gallery has bite size art to brighten your day
PDX Free Little Art Gallery has bite size art to brighten your day