2 deadly overnight shootings in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police were investigating two deadly shootings that happened late Wednesday night.

Just after 9 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive in the Parkrose neighborhood of northeast Portland for reports of a shooting.

When they got there they found a person who was shot.

They tell us that person later died.

At this time we don’t have any information about what led up to the shooting or any information about the victim or possible suspects.

About an hour earlier police responded to a separate deadly shooting call.

This one happened in the area of Southeast 37th Avenue and Gladstone Street in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood.

Officers showed up to find a victim.

They tried to save their life but that person died at the scene.

Police will release the person’s identity once their family is notified.

They’re asking anyone with information on this shooting to give them a call.

