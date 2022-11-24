2 deadly overnight shootings in Portland

After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.(WABI)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:55 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police were investigating two deadly shootings that happened late Wednesday night.

Just after 9 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive in the Parkrose neighborhood of northeast Portland for reports of a shooting.

When they got there they found a person who was shot.

They tell us that person later died.

At this time we don’t have any information about what led up to the shooting or any information about the victim or possible suspects.

SEE ALSO: Human skull found in backpack along I-5 in Marion Co.

About an hour earlier police responded to a separate deadly shooting call.

This one happened in the area of Southeast 37th Avenue and Gladstone Street in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood.

Officers showed up to find a victim.

SEE ALSO: Man dead shot dead by officer after armed robbery in SE Portland

They tried to save their life but that person died at the scene.

Police will release the person’s identity once their family is notified.

They’re asking anyone with information on this shooting to give them a call.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Travis and Jamilyn Juetten were attacked in their home around 3:00 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2021 by an...
Idaho police investigating quadruple murders asked about similarities to 2021 unsolved Oregon stabbing attack
11-24-22
Dry and sunny Thanksgiving after a foggy start
Portland White Stag’s nose turns red tonight, ushering in the holidays
Salt and Straw CEO considering moving headquarters, says ‘I can’t go on like this’