Dry & Sunny Thanksgiving after a foggy start

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Good morning and happy Thanksgiving!

Your holiday will be a dry one! We’re starting out with areas of dense fog this morning, especially on the west side of the metro area. A dense fog advisory is in effect through 8 o’clock this morning, but a little further south around Salem to Eugene, that advisory will last until 10 a.m. That fog will clear out to mostly sunshine and high clouds for the rest of the day. The wind will start to pick up around the gorge this morning as well. Expect a windy day on the east side of the metro area, where gusts could be 35 MPH, or potentially even stronger.

Black Friday will start out dry for all you early shoppers, but by midday the rain will arrive and it will be rainy from there. Temperatures will also be much cooler. Highs will top out in the upper 40s, staying right around that mark for several days. We’ll get another dry day of fog to sunshine on Saturday, but the wet weather returns Sunday along with some cooler air. Showers come to an end early Monday, but high temperatures will only drop in the mid to lower 40s for the rest of the forecast.

We will be dry through the afternoon Monday and morning Tuesday before we turn wet again Tuesday afternoon with those cool showers continuing into Wednesdeay. Starting Sunday snow will also return to our mountains. Mt. Hood will pick up some good snowfall Sunday, but that means the passes will also turn snowy and could make travel difficult for anyone traveling through the Cascades Sunday evening. Our snow levels will also be dropping into next week, and we will likely see some snow in the hills of Portland. We are closely monitoring the possibility of any lowland snow next week.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.