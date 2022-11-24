Dry and warmer Thanksgiving

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Areas of the valley saw some pretty dense fog this morning, and it lingered well into the afternoon. That kept our temperatures pretty cool across the metro area-- we topped out in the mid to upper 40s. We will stay dry and partly cloudy tonight, and areas around the Gorge will start to feel the east wind pick up.

Thanksgiving will be a nice, mainly sunny and warmer day with areas of fog in the morning. It will be breezy, especially for the east metro where wind gusts could reach 45 MPH. We will see high temperatures in the mid 50s. No issues with travel, though! Cascade Passes are staying bare through the holiday.

We will turn wet again Friday afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Plan on wet conditions in the afternoon and early evening, and high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. We may start to see some flurries at the highest elevations in the Cascades, but accumulation isn’t looking likely until the second half of the weekend and next week.

We’ve got another dry and pretty mild day Saturday before the pattern changes on Sunday. A trough will dig in from the Gulf of Alaska, bringing us cooler air and more opportunities for rain. This trough will also drop our snow levels to potentially as low as 1,000 feet. We’ll watch this closely to see if this means a shot at lowland snow- but the ski resorts will finally see snow accumulating once again, especially since we’re expecting precipitation Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 40s through the middle of next week.

Happy Thanksgiving!

