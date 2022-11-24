Gresham foster teen missing; believed to be in danger

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a missing teen believed to be in danger.

According to DHS, 15-year-old Phoenyx Cannon went missing from foster care Nov. 12 and is believed to be in danger.

Authorities say Cannon is suspected to be somewhere in the Portland metro area and is known to spend time around homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland and SE 82nd and Stark. DHS says she also frequently spends time at the Gateway Transit Center in Portland and in Beaverton.

Cannon is described as 5′8″ and 200 lbs. with brown eyes and hair.

Anyone who has information about Cannon’s disappearance is asked to contact 911 or local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.