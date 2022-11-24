Human skull found in backpack along I-5 in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A human skull was found along Interstate 5 northbound in Marion County on Monday, according to the Oregon State Police.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., an Oregon Department of Corrections prisoner cleanup crew working along the highway found a small backpack near milepost 260. Inside was a human skull.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner is continuing to investigate the skull, but police said they believe it belonged to a woman, most likely in her 30s or 40s.

Police did not release any further information at this time.

