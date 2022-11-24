Human skull found in backpack along I-5 in Marion Co.
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:29 PM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A human skull was found along Interstate 5 northbound in Marion County on Monday, according to the Oregon State Police.
Shortly before 9:30 a.m., an Oregon Department of Corrections prisoner cleanup crew working along the highway found a small backpack near milepost 260. Inside was a human skull.
SEE ALSO: Portland woman wanted for Clackamas Co. school thefts, Multnomah Co. burglary
The Oregon State Medical Examiner is continuing to investigate the skull, but police said they believe it belonged to a woman, most likely in her 30s or 40s.
Police did not release any further information at this time.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.