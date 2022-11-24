I-5 rollover crash injures 1 in Douglas Co.

DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was injured Wednesday morning in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 in Douglas County, according to Douglas County Fire Dist. No. 2.

At about 9:30 a.m., firefighters responded to I-5 northbound near milepost 132. They found a car laying on its side with a woman trapped inside.

Crews stabilized the car and used hydraulic tools to cut open the top to safely rescue the woman.

She was taken to a Roseburg hospital. Authorities did not release her condition.

Firefighters released this picture from the I-5 rollover crash Wednesday in Douglas Co. (Douglas Co. Fire Dist. No.2)

