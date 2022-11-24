I-5 rollover crash injures 1 in Douglas Co.

Firefighters released this picture from the I-5 rollover crash Wednesday in Douglas Co.
Firefighters released this picture from the I-5 rollover crash Wednesday in Douglas Co.(Douglas Co. Fire Dist. No.2)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:10 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was injured Wednesday morning in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 in Douglas County, according to Douglas County Fire Dist. No. 2.

SEE ALSO: Surge in child RSV cases stretches Portland metro hospitals thin

At about 9:30 a.m., firefighters responded to I-5 northbound near milepost 132. They found a car laying on its side with a woman trapped inside.

Crews stabilized the car and used hydraulic tools to cut open the top to safely rescue the woman.

She was taken to a Roseburg hospital. Authorities did not release her condition.

Firefighters released this picture from the I-5 rollover crash Wednesday in Douglas Co.
Firefighters released this picture from the I-5 rollover crash Wednesday in Douglas Co.(Douglas Co. Fire Dist. No.2)

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives against Portland Trail Blazers guard...
Mitchell scores 34, Cavaliers beat Trail Blazers 114-96
mt hood meadows
Lack of snow keeps Mt. Hood ski resort closed Thanksgiving weekend
mt hood meadows
Lack of snow keeps Mt. Hood ski resort closed Thanksgiving weekend
Phoenyx Cannon.
Gresham foster teen missing; believed to be in danger