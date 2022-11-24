Motorcycle crashes into back windshield of car

Motorcycle crashes into back windshield of car
Motorcycle crashes into back windshield of car
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 1:36 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle crashed through the back windshield of a car Thursday afternoon in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police responded to the crash on Southeast 24th Avenue just after 1 p.m. The motorcyclist was conscious and breathing but there is no update on their condition.

The westbound lanes of Holgate was completely blocked off.

