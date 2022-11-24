N. Clackamas school board meetings go virtual after parents complain about LGBTQ+ content in curriculum

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - The North Clackamas School Board’s monthly meetings have been moved online after a contentious meeting last month where parents expressed concerns about LGBTQ+ content in the curriculum.

Unease over gender identity instruction in the classroom and LGBTQ-affirming books in libraries were the driving forces behind concerns late last month.

People criticized NCSD and accused them of “LGBT indoctrination” and stocking school libraries with “pornographic” books.

One woman, who identified as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, voiced outrage with content in schools, saying, “It isn’t homophobic or transphobic to believe that children should not be sexualized or mutilated under the guise of the LGBT umbrella.”

Participants stated that the school board portrays them as bullies because they are protecting what they believe to be their children’s best interests.

“We are not advocating to do anything harmful to any group whatsoever,” one woman told board members, “but your actions are.”

“This district and the way it runs is a complete dumpster fire,” one man said during the meeting. “Stop gaslighting us in your little newsletters saying everything is okay.”

Another man told the board that “school choice and privatization of education” are coming while others accused the board of creating a harmful environment for students.

Parents alleged that the district is silencing their voices and that the move to virtual meetings is only the school board’s most recent attempt to ensure that their complaints are not heard.

The contentious Maia Kobabe book “Gender Queer,” which has drawn criticism from parents in other school districts, was brought up during the October meeting by one mother, who also displayed a poster with obscene photos from the book.

“‘Okay, I think we’re gonna have to shut this down and go back online,’” board member Jena Benologa announced.

Attendees shouted, “you’re just afraid” and “you have disrespected us” as board members walked out of the room.

In a statement to FOX News, the board claimed that due to the behavior of some people at the tense gathering in October, meetings have been moved online.

“We value public input during our board meetings, which is why we invite community members to sign up and address the board with their comments and concerns,” NCSD said in the statement. “The main responsibility of board members during that designated time on the agenda, whether the meeting is in-person or online, is to listen. It is not a venue for discussion, so they do not provide immediate feedback. This can be frustrating to speakers and may contribute to the perception that they are not being heard.”

“Many of the parents who spoke on Oct. 27 and claim their voices are being silenced also commented during the online board meeting on Nov. 17. They were provided the same speaking opportunities afforded during every board meeting and that will continue whether meetings are held in person or hosted online,” the statement added.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.