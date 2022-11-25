Black Friday starts with patchy, dense fog; showers in the evening

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Good morning and hope your Black Friday is off to a great start!

If you have early shopping to do, the weather isn’t too difficult, but there are areas of patchy and dense fog out there! It’s possible we see a shower this morning, but wet weather should be coming a little later today. We will experience a rainy afternoon at the beginning of the evening. Later in the evening, we will see the skies drying out. High temperatures today will be cooler than yesterday though, topping out in the upper 40s for the metro area. With showers this evening, it’s possible we get some snow into the Cascade passes, but likely only somewhere between a trace to 1″.

Tomorrow, we have a mainly dry day and will likely see fog develop once again in the morning. Temperatures will be similar to what we saw today. Late tomorrow night, showers will pick up at the mountain, as rain approaches the valley early Sunday morning. This and dropping snow levels will lead to a significant amount of snow at the mountain. We are expecting somewhere between 12-24″ at the mountain between late Saturday night and Monday morning. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the south Washington and Oregon Cascades. Travel will likely be difficult during this time. In the valleys, we will see rain for the day Sunday and showers will come to an end early Monday.

Next week temperatures will be much cooler, in the mid 40s Monday, then in the low 40s and even upper 30s through Thursday. We will also see some wet weather each day Tuesday through Thursday. During this time, we could see snow in the hills, and it’s possible we see some lowland snow or a mixed precipitation late Wednesday into Thursday. We will be keeping our eye on this closely!

First Alert: With the amount of snow we are getting Sunday and it being a big travel day for people, we may want to consider issuing a first alert day for the Cascades ONLY. Here in the valleys I don’t see any need for a first alert day at the moment, but as we approach the middle of next week and get a better idea of the chance at snow that could change. Stay tuned.

