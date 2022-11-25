Card skimmers found in 2 Clark Co. 7-11 stores

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Employees at two 7-11 stores in Clark County, Wash. reported finding card reader skimmers on Friday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The first skimmer was reported by employees at a 7-11 store in Hazel Dell, Wash.

Then, a second device was found attached to a card reader at a 7-11 store in Orchards, Wash. a short time later.

Police collected the evidence at both locations, and said they believe the skimmers had been placed by the same suspect. Police have not yet released information about the suspect’s identity or description.

Anyone who discovers their financial information has been compromised after a purchase at a 7-11 store is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Police released the following pictures of the skimmer, and reminded people to point out anything suspicious they about a card reader to employees:

