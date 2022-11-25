Fire tears through U-Haul rental lot in Southeast Portland, damaging several trucks

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Fire tore through a U-Haul lot in Southeast Portland, damaging several rental trucks early on Friday morning.

Crews responded to the lot at Southeast 49th and Powell at around 1:45 a.m.

Portland fire and rescue says the trucks that were burning were so close together that firefighters weren’t able to get very close to the flames.

A second alarm was called to attack the fire from above, but the crews on the ground were able to get the fire under control themselves.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters say no one was hurt.

