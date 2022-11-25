Fred Meyer Black Friday sock sale kicks off holiday shopping season

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - The day after Thanksgiving means game on for holiday shopping as Black Friday brings in big crowds for major deals.

Black Friday shopping is a tradition for many families and so is the return of the store’s famous sock sale.

Black Friday is a big day for local businesses in-store but online sales have started earlier and earlier over the last few years and that shows.

One worker here told me this is the smallest crowd she’s seen in five years of working Black Fridays.

Inflation is still an issue for many people with the cost of all goods up by more than 8 percent from the last two years and holiday shoppers are counting on a bargain today.

There is concern over a repeat of last year in supply chain issues with shipping backlogs and product shortages.

The national retail federation says this year retailers are expected to be better prepared to avoid empty shelves.

And no surprise here tech gifts, toys, apparel, and home goods are expected to be the big sellers.

Fred Meyer is also giving a $20 bonus loaded to a card for every $100 spent on home, apparel, or electronics today that you can use that tomorrow through Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.