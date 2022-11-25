Hunter finds dead man in Lane Co., police investigating

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A hunter found the body of a man on Sunday in Lane County, northwest of Noti, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to the scene north of Highway 126, near Wacker Point Road, which is also known as BLM 17-7-22 Road.

The dead man was white and was likely in his 30s, police said. His name won’t be released until his family is notified.

Anyone with information about the case and anyone who was near Wacker Point Rd. from Nov. 18 through Sunday is asked to call the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4167 and mention LCSO case number 22-6507.

