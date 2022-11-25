‘I love what I do here’: Blanchet House celebrates 70 years with volunteer mural

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Blanchet House recently celebrated 70 years of service to Portland’s houseless community. To mark the occasion, they now have a stories-high mural featuring one of their breakfast heroes.

“She’s just an incredible human being and I think represents the spirit and compassion and the dignity with which we serve,” said Scott Kerman, Blanchet House executive director.

Kerman was talking about Stacee Scott. She’s volunteered with Blanchet House for seven years and is now the face of their building in Old Town.

“I signed up for a shift and I came in one day and that was it,” Scott said. “The first time was heartbreaking but I saw an opportunity and I took advantage of it.”

The colorful mural shows Scott serving spaghetti to Blanchet House guests.

“It’s such an honor to be a part of the Blanchet history,” she said.

She started working the breakfast shift six days a week during the pandemic when she had more free time and continues this morning routine before going to her day job as a special education teacher at Portland Public Schools.

“It’s something I really enjoy,” Scott said. “Like I said, it really sets up my day to be so much better. I’m not a morning person but I love what I do here and meeting all the people here. I have a lot of regular guests. It’s a labor of love.”

Not only is Blanchet House grateful for Scott and volunteers like her, but the people they serve appreciate them as well.

“I’m so grateful to the Blanchet house and places that provide food and other substance for the community, especially when it gets cold like it is now,” said Matthew Young, a breakfast guest at Blanchet House.

