Need a place to watch World Cup 2022? Here’s the Portland area spots hosting watch parties.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Millions of people will be tuning in around the world to watch the USA v. England match today on Fox. Here’s where you can watch in the Portland metro area.

The pre-match coverage starts at 10 a.m. and the match kicks off at 11 a.m. (PST) on KPTV FOX 12.

Gator’s Pub & Eatery

11475 SW Pacific Hwy, Tigard, OR 97223

Gator’s is hosting a double header watch party with the Netherlands vs. Ecuador followed by England vs. USA. Their Facebook event page notes they are a family friendly venue. They don’t mention a cover charge but you should call ahead to be sure.

The Independent Pub

225 SW Broadway #100, Portland, OR 97205

The Independent is hosting an England vs. USA watch party. Their Facebook event page mentions a $10 cover.

North 45 Pub

517 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209

North 45 will be hosting an England vs. USA watch party Friday. $10 reserves your seat. Take a look at the event on their Facebook page.

The Birdie Time Pub

925 SE Main St, Portland, OR 97214

The Birdie Time is hosting an England vs. USA watch party Friday. Their Facebook event page doesn’t mention a cover charge, but you should call ahead to make sure.

Cascadia Taphouse

13619 NW Cornell Rd, Portland, OR 97229

Cascadia Taphouse is hosting an England vs. USA watch party. The venue opens around 10:15 a.m. No cover charge is mentioned on their Facebook event page.

Cascadia Heights

7329 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR 97225

Casacadia Heights will be hosting an England vs. USA watch party. According to their Facebook event page, Piper’s Fine Espresso will be serving coffee, and they will have pitchers of craft beers for groups of two or more.

Vino Veritas Wine Bar

7835 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97215

Vino Veritas will be hosting an England vs. USA match from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. There are no reservations required according to their Facebook event page.

Prost!

4237 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97217

Prost! Portland is hosting an England vs. USA watch party starting at 11 a.m.

GOL Soccer Bar

1739 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214

According to their Instagram page, GOL Soccer Bar will be hosting an England vs. USA watch party.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.