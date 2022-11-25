Rain returns Friday, getting cooler next week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We started the day with dense fog in some areas of the valley, but then saw a really nice, mostly sunny day with high temperatures topping out in the mid 50s- our warmest day in about a week and a half!

It was breezy for the east side of the metro and west end of the Gorge. Peak gusts out at Crown Point were in the 65-70 MPH range.

Clouds will be increasing overnight tonight ahead of a wet system that arrives around midday tomorrow. Plan on light to moderate rainfall for the entire afternoon and part of the evening in the Portland area. It’ll be cooler, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. The return of onshore flow will shut down the breezy east wind in the Gorge.

The snow level will be dropping, but not enough to produce a ton of snow around the mountain passes. We may see trace amounts to a couple inches of snow through the passes by Saturday morning.

We have another likely dry day Saturday with morning fog to partly sunny skies before more wet weather arrives on Sunday. That’s when we start to see cooler air pushing in from the northwest. That means we should get real snow accumulation once again around the ski resorts and through the Cascade passes. We could get a foot or more around Government Camp Sunday to Monday as our snow level drops to about 1,500 feet by Monday morning.

The cool showers end Monday in the valleys, but our high temperatures may struggle to reach the mid 40s. Tuesday looks even chillier, and we’ll see more showers Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

A deeper trough brings us another burst of cold air on Thursday, which may drive our snow levels even lower. We’ll be watching closely to see if there’s a chance for wintry mix in the lowlands.

