US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw

Sergino Dest of the United States, centre, challenges for the ball with England's Raheem...
Sergino Dest of the United States, centre, challenges for the ball with England's Raheem Sterling during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and The United States, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)(AP)
By James Robson
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 1:23 PM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The United States frustrated England in a 0-0 draw on Friday for its second consecutive tie in the World Cup.

The result might not match the U.S.’ famous 1-0 win from the 1950 tournament, but it was the latest occasion in which the Americans have defied the odds against the Three Lions.

England is still waiting for its first win in three World Cup matches against the U.S. after a 1-1 draw in South Africa in 2010.

The U.S. came close to recording a second victory over England at a World Cup after creating several scoring chances, including a first-half shot by Christian Pulisic that smashed the crossbar.

Weston McKennie also fired over from just eight yards out.

Harry Kane missed a stoppage time header for England.

England knew victory would guarantee progress to the knockout stages, but a draw still keeps it at the top of Group B with four points. The U.S. is third with two points and needs a win against Iran on Tuesday to advance.

Caption

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The players of the United States gather together on the pitch at the start of the second half...
World Cup: US Vs. England 0-0
The World Cup Trophy is illuminated prior the World Cup, group A soccer match between Qatar and...
Need a place to watch World Cup 2022? Here’s the Portland area spots hosting watch parties.
‘Serious on the court, friends off’: Players say wheelchair basketball gives workout, builds community
Portland Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons (1) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks'...
Bucks pull away in second half to beat Trail Blazers