Windows smashed at several businesses in Pearl District

The window at a Chipotle in Portland's Pearl District is smashed on Friday morning, Nov. 25,...
The window at a Chipotle in Portland's Pearl District is smashed on Friday morning, Nov. 25, 2022.(KPTV / Adrian Thomas)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:48 AM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windows of several businesses in the Pearl District were smashed on Friday morning.

Windows were smashed at the Chipotle and Umpqua Bank at Northwest 12 Avenue and Lovejoy Street. A block away, Safeway and Bank of America also had windows destroyed.

Fire tears through U-Haul rental lot in Southeast Portland, damaging several trucks

The window at a bank in Portland's Pearl District is smashed on Friday morning, Nov. 25, 2022.
The window at a bank in Portland's Pearl District is smashed on Friday morning, Nov. 25, 2022.(Adrian Thomas / KPTV)

A Chipotle employee told FOX 12 that this happened around 5:30 or 6 a.m. by one woman who was arrested by police afterward.

FOX 12 has reached out to Portland police for more information.

