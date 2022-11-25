Windows smashed at several businesses in Pearl District

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windows of several businesses in the Pearl District were smashed on Friday morning.

Windows were smashed at the Chipotle and Umpqua Bank at Northwest 12 Avenue and Lovejoy Street. A block away, Safeway and Bank of America also had windows destroyed.

The window at a bank in Portland's Pearl District is smashed on Friday morning, Nov. 25, 2022. (Adrian Thomas / KPTV)

A Chipotle employee told FOX 12 that this happened around 5:30 or 6 a.m. by one woman who was arrested by police afterward.

FOX 12 has reached out to Portland police for more information.

