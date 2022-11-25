Windows smashed at several businesses in Pearl District
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:48 AM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windows of several businesses in the Pearl District were smashed on Friday morning.
Windows were smashed at the Chipotle and Umpqua Bank at Northwest 12 Avenue and Lovejoy Street. A block away, Safeway and Bank of America also had windows destroyed.
A Chipotle employee told FOX 12 that this happened around 5:30 or 6 a.m. by one woman who was arrested by police afterward.
FOX 12 has reached out to Portland police for more information.
