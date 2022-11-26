Dry Saturday Then Wet Again Sunday to End Long Holiday Weekend

Good morning!

Hope you had a great Thanksgiving and Black Friday! We continue the long weekend with mostly cloudy skies today and some fog developing this morning. The patchy fog will clear out later this morning and we will see some sun breaks through the afternoon but expect to see mostly clouds. Temperatures will be cool again today as well, with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s. Tonight we see a chance for showers before rain moves in overnight.

Tomorrow will be a wet day with rain early turning to showers through the afternoon and evening. Highs will again reach the mid to upper 40s. We will see a big dump of snow in the Cascades as this wet weather moves in tonight too. Between late tonight and early Monday morning, we expect somewhere around a foot or more of snow to fall at our ski resorts and on pass roads. This could make travel difficult for anyone headed home after the long holiday weekend.

Showers will continue into Monday morning, with the rest of the day remaining mostly dry, but the cold front Sunday, but temperatures will be really cooling. Highs Monday will be in the low to mid 40s, with low 40s and upper 30s for the rest of the workweek. We continue to see wet weather most days next week too, but the wettest day will be Wednesday, which should be a big soaker. By Thursday, we see a chance for a wintry mix of precipitation, and we’re monitoring for any chance of lowland snow here as well. Friday could see a couple showers, but looks to be a drier day.

