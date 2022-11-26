Drying out Saturday, wet again Sunday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been a gray, drizzly day around the Portland metro. It was cooler than expected, too, with Friday’s high temperatures struggling to reach the mid 40s this afternoon. As of 6:00 p.m., PDX has recorded around a third of an inch of rain, and we might pick up a few more hundredths of an inch before the precipitation wraps up later this evening. Very little snow accumulation is expected in the mountains tonight.

Fog may develop overnight after the rain ends, and we’ll likely see dry conditions around the metro all day Saturday. High temperatures should be just a hair warmer- in the upper 40s- as a weak ridge of high pressure develops. The cold is coming!

A more significant cold front comes through early Sunday, bringing chillier conditions and more precipitation. This system will dump snow around the ski resorts, with somewhere between 12 and 24 inches expected between late Saturday night and Monday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Washington & Oregon Cascades Saturday night to Monday morning. We’re keeping a close eye on this, as it may warrant a First Alert Day for the mountains considering travel could be difficult.

We’re not too concerned about lowland snow chances until late Wednesday and Thursday, and possibly Friday if we end up getting any precipitation. We may just end up seeing “chunky rain” late next week. Temperatures will get very cold at the end of next week, with low temperatures dipping down into the 20s. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 30s.

