Fire burns through attic, takes down power line in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A porch fire burned through the roof of a home in the Lents neighborhood on Saturday morning, Portland Fire & Rescue said.

PF&R said at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a home on Southeast 88th Avenue near Southeast Duke Street. When they arrived, they found the front porch completely engulfed in flames. As firefighters moved towards the roof, they found the fire had spread. It had burned through the roof and into the attic. Firefighters on the ground put out the fire with an offensive attack.

Crews looked for anyone who might be inside the house. When someone affiliated with the house arrived, they said a tenant might have returned to the house before the first fire engine arrived. Crews searched the house a third time, but did not find anyone inside.

A power line also came down in the fire. Some firefighters kept watch on the power line while others continued to fight the fire. The power company shut off the supply to the line.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

