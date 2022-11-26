Tree lighting ceremony kicks off holidays in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The countdown is finally over! Pioneer Courthouse Square now has a 75-feet high Douglas fir decked out with thousands of lights and topped with a star.

Hundreds of people came to witness the lights turn on Friday night.

“It was just like being a kid again honestly that’s the best way to describe it for me, it was a rush,” Valeriy Shoteropa said.

SEE ALSO: ‘I love what I do here’: Blanchet House celebrates 70 years with volunteer mural

The tree lighting ceremony has been a holiday tradition for 38 years now, complete with caroling and Mrs. Claus made an appearance too.

“It is in full swing up at the toy shop. Oh yes, the elves had their rest yesterday and now it’s full gear until Christmas Eve,” she said.

Even though it was a rainy Portland day, people didn’t mind waiting for hours because they came prepared with umbrellas, raincoats and boots.

“We knew it was coming so we were able to plan except for stuff to sit on,” Maria Papiez said.

SEE ALSO: Portland White Stag’s nose turns red tonight, ushering in the holidays

This is the first year people have been able to enjoy the event in person since the pandemic, so families were especially excited.

“It’s just nice to be out again and be around people and have an opportunity to experience a little bit of life and kind of be safe doing it and have some fun, enjoy the holiday,” Jason Webb said.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.