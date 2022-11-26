Triple header championship on the high school football field under Friday Night Lights

By Nick Krupke
Published: Nov. 25, 2022
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - It was championship Friday on the football field for high school teams in Oregon – a triple header under the Friday night lights.

While West Linn and Sheldon battled it out for the 6A title, Wilsonville and Summit met for the 5A crown.

And there was also a new trophy to hand out this year – the OSAA Columbia Cup. The inaugural game was played between Westview and North Salem.

