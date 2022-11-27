1 out of a home after apartment fire in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters put out a fire at an upstairs apartment unit in southeast Portland early Sunday morning.

PF&R said just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to Star Krest apartments in the 300 block of Southeast 126th Avenue. They said access was difficult from the south, so all but the first fire engine entered from East Burnside Street. The fire was put out by the first arriving engine.

One person in a neighboring apartment was evaluated for smoke inhalation but not taken to the hospital.

One person is not able to live in the affected apartment. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

