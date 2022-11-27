Bar patrons beatdown armed robber in NE Portland, suspect in hospital

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is in the hospital after he allegedly attempted an armed robbery at a bar in northeast Portland just after midnight on Saturday and was taken down by patrons before officers arrived, according to police.

Jared Berglund co-owns a bar just a couple doors down from the where the attempted robbery happened.

Even though he’s a competitor with that location, he said, things like this hit close to home.

“We all try to look out for each other no matter what the case may be,” Berglund said.

Police responded at about 12:30 a.m. to the 10800 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard after reports of a robbery with a gun. When they arrived, police said they found the suspect beaten and subdued.

An ambulance transported the suspect to the hospital in a stretcher. There, he remains in custody and faces a second-degree robbery charge.

Berglund said events like this give the area a bad rap, which can be frustrating.

“Many of the people who have lived here have seen Portland thrive,” Berglund said, “and now have seen a little bit of a change.”

The reality he sees in the Parkrose neighborhood is far brighter than what people often associate with it.

“Just in the short time we’ve been open,” he said. “I’ve already seen the area start to improve.”

Berglund said many of the people who come by are, “35, 45 or 65 years old and they still want to have an opportunity to go out in the evening time.”

Neighbors look out for each other around the area, he said. “They all want to be able to protect each other.”

While that camaraderie exists from person to person, he explained that protection is a burden a bar also must bear. At his bar, O’Dear Bar and Grill, they “provide security at the front door so folks know they are coming into a safe environment. Let people know that they can still go out and have a great time in Portland.”

Berglund said the framework is already laid for a brighter future.

And he hopes neighbors and businesses can work together, he said. Because, “we want the best for everywhere. No matter whether it’s Beaverton, Hillsboro or Parkrose. We’re all here together. Why can’t we lift our community up together?”

