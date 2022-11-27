First Alert Day Sunday for Cascades

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was cloudy but dry Saturday in the metro area, with high temperatures topping out a bit higher than yesterday- in the mid 40s to low 50s. We’ll remain mostly cloudy and dry this evening, but some light showers are already reaching the coast, meaning we’ll have a late shower chance in the interior valleys tonight.

Sunday will be a wet day, with a cold front pushing through early in the morning. The rest of the day will feature cool, scattered showers and high temperatures in the mid 40s. Those showers will fizzle out Monday morning.

The excitement will be up in the mountains, as quite a bit of snow is on the way for the Cascades. A Winter Storm Warning (this was upgraded today from a watch) takes effect tomorrow morning and lasts through Monday morning, with 12-18 inches of snow accumulating in that time. Models are showing the heaviest snow falling in the evening. That means Cascade passes will get tricky for travelers in the second half of the day. Wind gusts could reach 45 MPH in the mountains, too.

Although snow could stick as low as 1,000 feet Monday morning, it’s not looking likely that we’ll see anything more than a dusting in the foothills or higher elevations of the metro area. We’ll get another shot at some lowland snowflakes Thursday morning and possibly Saturday. The big message here is that we (for now) see no sign of widespread lowland snow or anything that would disrupt Portlanders in the next 8-10 days. It’ll just be very cold a few of mornings (like Tuesday) and wet from time to time.

