Heavy Snow in Cascades Could Make Travel Difficult Sunday

It’s a First Alert Weather Day for the Cascades and the snow is already coming down this morning! ODOT cameras are too dark to see the roads around the mountain, but temperatures are still above freezing and it doesn’t appear there is any sticking snow just yet. The passes are going to turn snowy this afternoon and evening and driving will become more difficult. We are expecting 12-18″ of snow to fall in the Cascades by tomorrow morning. Most of that will come this evening and overnight. Travelers who head home earlier in the day should have better conditions for driving. This evening could be slow going. Make sure you are thoroughly prepared and know of any traction requirements before starting your drive.

Meanwhile, here in the valleys and west of the Cascades, weather will be more quiet, with on and off showers through the day today and a breezy start to the day. Winds will die down later in the day. Highs will again be in the mid to upper 40s today. Tomorrow we could see a couple showers early, but the wet weather will come to an end and we will see clearer skies in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday also starts dry, but another system will move through later in the day Tuesday bringing rain for the rest of the day. We will stay very wet Wednesday and could see another First Alert Weather Day in the Cascades with a big dump of snow that day. The valleys could also see around 1″+ of rain that day. Winds will pick up here too.

The rest of the week will remain cool, however it doesn’t look like conditions will cool down as much as we were expecting. We expect highs to be in the low 40s and lows just above freezing. At times near the end of the week and weekend we could see some mixed showers in Portland, but our snow level doesn’t appear to drop below 1,000′. There are times we could see some snow in the hills this coming week, with a dusting possible. This is something we’ll be watching closely!

