Suspect allegedly involved in multiple Hillsboro thefts arrested

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Police arrested an organized retail theft suspect on Saturday in Hillsboro.

The Hillsboro Police Department said officers arrested the suspect with $1,200 of stolen merchandise. They did not say exactly where the merchandise was taken from.

Police arrest a retail theft suspect Saturday in Hillsboro.

Officers said during the investigation, they learned the suspect was involved in other thefts from local businesses. Those cases also totaled thousands of dollars.

Police have not released the suspect’s name or the pending charges.

