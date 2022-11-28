First Alert Weather Day: Weekend snowfall brings people to Mt. Hood, resorts hope to open soon, say prepare for winter driving

GOVERNMENT CAMP Ore. (KPTV) - Many enjoyed the fresh snow at Mt. Hood this holiday weekend, but it’s important to note driving through the cascades this time of year can become dangerous.

Drivers said the trip up earlier in the day on Sunday wasn’t too bad, but a good reminder to be prepared for winter driving conditions.

The snowfall on Mt. Hood this holiday weekend brought people from the area.

“We live in Sandy,” Todd Harris, who enjoyed the snow with his family, said. “We’re just going to go do some sledding, let the dog run around a little bit.”

And also attracted travelers from far away.

“We are enjoying the snow here. We are from India and we are not used to the snowfall,” Hari Narayan, who enjoyed the snow with his family, said.

Many enjoyed the fresh dusting with friends and family.

“I’m excited to go very fast down these hills and possibly have a snowball fight,” Coen said.

Spokespeople for ski resorts said if they get the decent dumping of snow they’re expecting this week, they hope to open soon.

“We are stoked about all the snow that’s coming in because we think we can get more of the mountain open quicker,” Dave Tragethon, VP Sales & Marketing at Mt. Hood Meadows, said.

Mt. Hood Meadows later announced on Sunday that they hope to open Tuesday with limited lifts.

“The resort has received five inches of new snow - in a storm that is forecast to drop up to two feet of snow through Monday,” the resort said in a statement.

They will confirm on Monday, but if the storm delivers, they will open the Buttercup, Easy Rider, Ballroom Carpet and possibly Daisy from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., they said.

People said that’s great news.

“I’m so excited for ski team. I’m a freshman at Sandy High School. Yea, really excited to get snow,” Brynn said.

As ski resorts prepare to fully open for the season, they want to make sure drivers are properly prepared to make it to their resorts safely.

“You need to make sure your vehicle is equipped to drive on snowy roads with either snow tires or chains,” Tragethon said.

Drivers familiar with the area said there’s a good rule of thumb to keep in mind when driving in winter conditions.

“Slow and steady wins the race as they say,” Harris said.

Dave from Mt. Hood Meadows also recommends checking tripcheck.com to plan for the drive.

And John Burton, Director of Marketing & PR at Timberline Lodge, said they’ll assess the latest snowfall and also hope to make a decision soon.

