Highway 30 closed between Clatskanie, Rainier due to deadly crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly crash has shut down Highway 30 about six miles west of Rainier Monday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

All lanes of Highway 30 will be closed for several hours about halfway between Clatskanie and Rainier due to the crash. It’s not known at this time how many vehicles were involved, but OSP did confirm to FOX 12 that at least one person has died.

US 30 may be closed for several hours about halfway beeween Clatskanie and Rainier due to a crash. Please use another route or delay your trip, and please slow down in these weather conditions and watch for emergency responders. https://t.co/SsqxkwGXPo — OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) November 28, 2022

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find alternates routes.

