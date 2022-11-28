Highway 30 closed between Clatskanie, Rainier due to deadly crash
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:24 AM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly crash has shut down Highway 30 about six miles west of Rainier Monday morning, according to Oregon State Police.
All lanes of Highway 30 will be closed for several hours about halfway between Clatskanie and Rainier due to the crash. It’s not known at this time how many vehicles were involved, but OSP did confirm to FOX 12 that at least one person has died.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find alternates routes.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.
