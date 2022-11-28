Man falls off airplane in Hillsboro, suffers ‘serious’ injuries

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A man is suffering “serious” injuries after falling off of an airplane in Hillsboro on Sunday evening, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Emergency responders said the man was taking a tour of an airplane that has been converted into a Hillsboro home and event venue known as Airplane Home. He climbed onto the outside of the plane, slipped in the rain, and fell about 30 feet, they said.

TVF&R responded to Southwest Holly Hill Road at about 5 p.m. where they found the man suffering from “serious” injuries. LifeFlight was called, but the man ended up being taken by ground ambulance to a nearby trauma center.

No further information is available at this time.

