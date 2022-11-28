Man hit by train, dies

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being hit by a train Friday in Oakridge, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO received information and Oregon State Troopers were the first to arrive at the scene. They found 57-year-old Derek Lee Berling on the tracks. Troopers tried CPR and lifesaving efforts but Berling did not survive.

An investigation showed that Berling was running westbound along the railroad tracks before being hit. He was wearing headphones and did not respond when the train operators sounded the horn, multiple times.

Train conductors did an emergency stop but were not able to stop the train in time to avoid hitting Berling.

