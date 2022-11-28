Maxem Health: Flu Season

Oregon's flu season is underway.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:13 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oregon’s flu season is underway.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Maxem Health: Flu Season
Maxem Health: Flu Season
Shauna mixes things up with a special Thanksgiving cocktail
PDX Free Little Art Gallery
PDX Free Little Art Gallery has bite size art to brighten your day
Thanksgiving table decor
Shauna learns how to create a beautiful table setting for Thanksgiving