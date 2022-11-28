Multnomah County to host public hearing on proposed flavored tobacco ban

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County is holding a public hearing Monday night in hopes of getting input on a proposed ban on the sale of flavored tobacco.

Multnomah County is not the first county in Oregon to consider a ban. Washington County voters approved a ban on flavored tobacco in May after county commissioners approved it last year, but a judge struck it down in September after local businesses sued.

Critics argue the ban is bad for business.

Meanwhile, health officials in Washington County argue that flavored tobacco products are more appealing for young people. They point to a report from the FDA saying more than one in four kids use e-cigarettes every day and a majority use flavored cartridges. Health officials say banning the sale of flavored tobacco would help cut down on underage use.

After a briefing from the Multnomah County Health Department in August on deaths and diseases linked to tobacco use among county residents, Chair Deborah Kafoury directed the health department to return with recommendations on how the county can reduce youth access to nicotine products.

Then in October, health officials presented Multnomah County’s Board of Commissioners with a recommendation that the board ban the sale of flavored tobacco and nicotine products to curb youth access to flavored tobacco products and reduce health disparities among people of color.

On Monday, at 5:30 p.m., Multnomah County’s Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at the Multnomah Building on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard. You can stream the hearing live here and submit comments online here through December 14.

To view the draft Flavored Tobacco Sales Ordinance, click here.

