Oregon man sentenced to more than 9 years for stealing minivan with baby inside

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man was sentenced to prison Monday after being convicted of stealing a minivan that had a 9-month-old boy inside.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said Marcus Esa Paul was sentenced to 110 months in prison for second-degree kidnapping, three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The charges stem from an incident that happened in Tualatin on July 27. The baby’s father was picking a dog at the Oregon Dog Rescue on Southwest Nyberg Road. As he stood near his minivan, Paul jumped inside and drove away.

Paul later left the 9-month-old baby on the side of the road in Oregon City on the ground behind a guardrail near the edge of a steep slope. A woman walking her dog found the baby and called 911.

Paul then continued northbound on I-205 as police tracked him. He left the minivan at a location on Northeast Prescot Street, a place known by police for stolen car transactions. Paul tried to escape on foot but was later found and arrested by Portland and Tualatin police officers.

The district attorney’s office said the baby’s parents attended the sentencing hearing Monday and made a statement to the court.

Paul was also sentenced to three years of post-prison supervision after serving his prison sentence.

